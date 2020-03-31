Midlands Tech donates thousands of needed supplies to area hospitals

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Midlands Technical College is doing its part to ensure area hospitals and medical facilities have the supplies they need.

In the past week, the college says its health care program has donated 29,500 gloves, 5000 thermometer covers, 1150 surgical masks, more than 30 pairs of goggles, five disposable gowns, two 32 ounce bags of hand sanitizer and two surgical shield masks.