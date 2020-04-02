Local distillery uses facility to make hand sanitizer

a company temporarily stops making brews to make thousands of pounds of hand santizer

Leesville, SC (WOLO) — A local distillery is using its facility to fill a need in the fight against the coronavirus.

Craig and Merideth Amick of Hollow Creek Distillery in Leesville were contacted by the state and asked if they could make hand sanitizer.

The couple more than answered the call, they say they 14 hour days for two weeks in order to crank the supply out and in the end delivered more than 13 hundred gallons to state agencies on the front lines during the pandemic.