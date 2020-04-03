LCSD deputy tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to a news release.

The patrol deputy, based in the South Region office near Pelion, is now in home isolation.

According to the Sheriff, the deputy is in good spirits as he rests.

LCSD has thoroughly cleaned the facility the deputy works out of and is monitoring the health status of employees who have been in close contact with the deputy in recent days.

“Procedures have been in place to check the temperature of each employee at the start of every shift,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Staffing levels have been modified to reduce the spread of potential infection and allow time for the cleaning of work areas.”