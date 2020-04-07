One dead after fatal collision on Stilton Road in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision last week.

Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, April 3, at Stilton Road near Nix Street.

According to investigators, around 5:14 p.m., the driver’s vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road and overturned.

Highway Patrol says the victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Officials say the victim was taken to the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center after the crash.

According to authorities, the victim was then taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Troopers say the victim died at the Prisma hospital on Monday.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.