Driver killed in fatal crash on I-95 south after overturning several times

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a fatal crash on I-95 south on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on I-95 south at mile marker 106 at 8 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver’s truck ran off the road and overturned several times.

Highway Patrol says the victim was entrapped and died on scene.

Authorities say the driver was the only person in the truck and was wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol and the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.