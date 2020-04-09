Coroner identifies teen killed in Columbia officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified a teenager killed in an officer-involved shooting in Columbia Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. near the 4800 block of Monticello Road.

According to the Richland County Coroner, Joshua Dariandre Ruffin, 17, died at the hospital from complications of a gunshot wound.

SLED is investigating the shooting at the request of Columbia Police.

According to CPD an officer responded to a report of car break-ins on Monticello Rd. While he was patrolling the area the officer asked to speak with a man who then ran from the officer and ultimately pulled out a gun prompting the officer to fire his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once.

The officer was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the SLED investigation.