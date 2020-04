Columbia Fire Dept puts out fire on S. Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after a building fire on South Beltline Boulevard on Thursday, April 9th, 2020.

Investigators say the fire started at a vacant commercial property around 3:30 p-m.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished around 6 p-m.

Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins, says the Richland County Fire Marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.