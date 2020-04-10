DHEC announces 274 new cases of COVID 19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Friday the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 274 additional cases of COVID 19 in South Carolina as well as five additional deaths.

The new cases bring the state total to 3,065 and the number of deaths to 72.

According to DHEC, the additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence, and Greenville counties.

The other two were elderly patients also with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.

Officials say as of Friday morning 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,173 are utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.