Man dies after house fire on Church Street in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal house fire at Church Street on Tuesday.

Coroner Robert Baker says Russell Pyrlik, 48, died at Prisma Health Tuomey on Thursday from his injuries.

According to Sumter Fire officials, the fire started before 10 p.m. and displaced at least 10 people.

Firefighters say the fire caused at least $300,000 worth of damages.

Authorities say Pyrlik’s autopsy will be done this morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Sumter County’s Fire Department, Police Department and the Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.