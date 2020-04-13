Man charged with murder after fatal shooting on Gertie Circle in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say one man turned himself in for a fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

Authorities say Tyrone Burgess, 51, is charged with murder after a shooting on Gertie Circle in Lynchburg.

According to investigators, Burgess fatally shot Roosevelt Durant Jr., 31.

Deputies say the shooting happened during an illegal gathering at a closed down club, that went against Governor McMaster’s executive order.

According to Coroner Robert Baker, Durant’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

Burgess was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.