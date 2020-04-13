Power crews working around the clock to restore power in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As a result of Monday’s storm, thousands of people across the state lost power.

Dominion energy says 72,000 of their customers reported power outages early Monday.

A spokesman for Dominion says crews have been working around the clock across the state, ultimately slicing the number of outages in half early Monday.

If customers are still without power, officials say it’s best to stay patient as crews make their way to each community.

The Electric Co-Operatives of South Carolina reported 70,000 power outages Monday afternoon, with more than 5,000 in Lexington and Orangeburg counties.