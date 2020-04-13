‘Wash your Wings’ t-shirts raise funds for first responders

Columbia ,SC (WOLO) — Since the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) began to surface in the Midlands, the South Carolina Deoartment of Environmental Protection and Control (DHEC) has been repeating the same message.

It’s one that can not be stated enough. One of the best ways to keep the virus at bay is to refrain from touching your face, and to practice good hygiene like washing your hands with soap and water for at least 25 seconds.

If hearing it repeatedly hasn’t served as enough of a reminder, now the Columbia Fireflies are hoping reading it on t-shirts will help drive home the message a bit more.

From now until April 30th, you can pre-order the limited edition t-shirts for $25.00 dollars for charity bearing the phrase ‘ Wash Your Wings’.

Organizers say, 100% percent of the proceeds for the sale of the t’s will go toward helping those battling the virus on the front-lines. The local organizatiob, Peace of Mind is behind the movement that works on buying hotels for first responders, medical personnel and city staff who are exposed to COVID -19 while they fight it on an up close and personal basis.

Organizers say this service gives them a ‘safe and comfortable’ place to go other than their home, which helps them protect their families from coronavirus exposure.

You can pre-order your shirt or simply pick it up your once the ballpark reopens. Keep in mind of you opt for shipping you should expect a delay in orders.

