RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Stanford Ervin, 33, is wanted for 3rd degree domestic violence and two counts of 3rd degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, these charges come from a domestic incident on February 4.

If you know where he is, please call 911.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.