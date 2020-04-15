City of Columbia to lower flags in honor of COVID-19 victims

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is planning to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 by lowering all flags at city buildings to half-staff.

According to a city spokesperson, DHEC says the total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 102 in South Carolina with the total number of cases at 3,650 as of Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say flags will be lowered at city buildings beginning at 4pm Wednesday.

Mayor Steve Benjamin released this statement:

“We are in a war with COVID-19. This enemy doesn’t respect life, it doesn’t acknowledge borders and it doesn’t respect authority. We feel sorrow and heartache due the enormous loss of life from COVID-19 symptoms across our state. We know the grief families feel for their loved ones, many who have died alone and afraid in hospitals and care centers. Lowering the flag of Columbia is an expression of our understanding of the suffering so many grieving families are feeling right now.”