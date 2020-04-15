One person shot in armed robbery in Camden; two brothers wanted

(Courtesy: Camden Police Dept.) Jonathan Wheeler

(Courtesy: Camden Police Dept.) Kenneth Wheeler



CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden Police Department say they’re searching for two brothers connected to an armed robbery where one person was shot last week.

Authorities say the alleged shooter, Jonathan Wheeler, his brother Kenneth Wheeler and Jordan Dinkins, were involved in the robbery on Carlos Street at 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was shot in the upper body and taken to a local trauma center.

Deputies say Dinkins was arrested and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Officials say the Wheelers are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.