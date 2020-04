CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

Authorities say it happened around 4 a.m. on Riverland Drive.

According to investigators, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Cayce DPS at (803) 794-0456.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.