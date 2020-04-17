COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Shandon Baptist Church is hosting a curbside collection to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say you can drop off donations at the church on Monday, April 20 on Forest Drive, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The church is partnering with Richland School Districts One and Two for the event.

Below is a list of items you can drop off:



Food

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna Sausages, Pork n’ Beans etc.)

Individually packaged oatmeal, grits, cereal or muffins, pop-tarts

Individually packaged or canned vegetable cups or fruit cups

Individually packaged pasta dinners with sauce or Macaroni and Cheese

Individual pasta (ravioli, SpaghettiOs)

Instant muffin or pancake mix (only need water to mix)

Jerky sticks, individual juice boxes

Ramen noodles, Instant Lunches, soups

Shelf stable milk

Snacks: Fruit roll ups, fruit snacks, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, cereal bars, beef

Cleaning Products and Personal Care

Cleaning Products

Diapers/Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Toiletries

Recreational items (Will accept new or gently used)

Art supplies

Barbies

Blocks

Children’s games and puzzles

Dolls

Helmets

Non-motorized scooters

Plasma cars

Plastic bats and wiffle balls

Sidewalk chalk

Soccer balls

Stuffed animals

Toys

Other items

$5-$20 Grocery or Gas Gift Cards

For more information, visit Shandon Baptist Church’s website by clicking here.