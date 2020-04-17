Shandon Baptist Church to host curbside collection amid COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Shandon Baptist Church is hosting a curbside collection to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say you can drop off donations at the church on Monday, April 20 on Forest Drive, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The church is partnering with Richland School Districts One and Two for the event.
Below is a list of items you can drop off:
Food
- Canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna Sausages, Pork n’ Beans etc.)
- Individually packaged oatmeal, grits, cereal or muffins, pop-tarts
- Individually packaged or canned vegetable cups or fruit cups
- Individually packaged pasta dinners with sauce or Macaroni and Cheese
- Individual pasta (ravioli, SpaghettiOs)
- Instant muffin or pancake mix (only need water to mix)
- Jerky sticks, individual juice boxes
- Ramen noodles, Instant Lunches, soups
- Shelf stable milk
- Snacks: Fruit roll ups, fruit snacks, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, cereal bars, beef
Cleaning Products and Personal Care
- Cleaning Products
- Diapers/Wipes
- Hand Sanitizer
- Toiletries
Recreational items (Will accept new or gently used)
- Art supplies
- Barbies
- Blocks
- Children’s games and puzzles
- Dolls
- Helmets
- Non-motorized scooters
- Plasma cars
- Plastic bats and wiffle balls
- Sidewalk chalk
- Soccer balls
- Stuffed animals
- Toys
Other items
- $5-$20 Grocery or Gas Gift Cards
For more information, visit Shandon Baptist Church’s website by clicking here.