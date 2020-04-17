Shandon Baptist Church to host curbside collection amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: Shandon Baptist Church)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Shandon Baptist Church is hosting a curbside collection to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say you can drop off donations at the church on Monday, April 20 on Forest Drive, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The church is partnering with Richland School Districts One and Two for the event.

Below is a list of items you can drop off:
 
Food

  • Canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna Sausages, Pork n’ Beans etc.)
  • Individually packaged oatmeal, grits, cereal or muffins, pop-tarts
  • Individually packaged or canned vegetable cups or fruit cups
  • Individually packaged pasta dinners with sauce or Macaroni and Cheese
  • Individual pasta (ravioli, SpaghettiOs)
  • Instant muffin or pancake mix (only need water to mix)
  • Jerky sticks, individual juice boxes
  • Ramen noodles, Instant Lunches, soups
  • Shelf stable milk
  • Snacks: Fruit roll ups, fruit snacks, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, cereal bars, beef

Cleaning Products and Personal Care

  • Cleaning Products
  • Diapers/Wipes
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Toiletries

Recreational items (Will accept new or gently used)

  • Art supplies
  • Barbies
  • Blocks
  • Children’s games and puzzles
  • Dolls
  • Helmets
  • Non-motorized scooters
  • Plasma cars
  • Plastic bats and wiffle balls
  • Sidewalk chalk
  • Soccer balls
  • Stuffed animals
  • Toys

Other items

  • $5-$20 Grocery or Gas Gift Cards

For more information, visit Shandon Baptist Church’s website by clicking here.

