Vista Guild unveils public art piece ‘Green Eyes’

The debut was delayed because of coronavirus, but is now up and on drive-by display

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday the Congaree Vista Guild and Lewis and Clark unveiled the Vista’s newest public art piece ‘Green Eyes’.

The sculpture was due to be unveiled by Clark Ellefson of Lewis and Clark as part of the 38th Annual Artista Vista 2020. Due to the events postponement because of the coronavirus finally getting the chance to unveil the public piece set for a drive-by event.