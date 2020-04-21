Early giving for Midlands Gives starts today to support non-profits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to give back to many non-profits early today for Midlands Gives amid the pandemic.

Curtis Wilson spoke with Elizabeth Houck, the strategic initiatives associate for the organization.

She spoke about how the event has over 400 non-profit organizations throughout 11 counties participating.

Houck also says contributions made today will go towards the big leader board for the grand total of donations.

Officials say the minimum donation has been lowered to $10 during the pandemic.

You can also donate through Midlands Gives on May 5, from 6 a.m. to midnight.

If you want to donate, visit their website by clicking here.