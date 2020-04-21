Several small businesses welcome back customers for first time in weeks

Certain small businesses were able to open up again under an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For the first time after the coronavirus pandemic forced some businesses to close, several people had a chance to visit some of their favorite local businesses.

Tuesday marked the first day several small businesses could open their doors to customers under a new executive order from Governor Henry McMaster.

The executive order allowed businesses like jewelry stores, department stores (with the exception of hardware and home improvement stores, which weren’t included in the executive order that initially closed the listed businesses), sporting goods stores, book stores, flea markets, and flower shops to allow a certain amount of customers inside.

Gov. McMaster says stores can only allow five customers per 1,000 square feet, or 20% of their posted occupancy, inside at one time.

For some small business owners, not having any customers walking around is very surreal.

“I’d kind of describe our parking lot as a scene from the Walking Dead or a zombie movie. It’s just totally empty,” said Pete Peters of Oreck Vacuum Center on Harbison Boulevard.

Some shoppers who visited businesses on Harbison Boulevard Tuesday said it was a much-needed escape from the house.

“We’d been in the house on lockdown for a good while, so I decided to come out and see what’s open and browse around a little bit out here,” said Angela Boyd, a shopper.

Some ventured into stores with masks, while some did not. Some said their first steps inside a store after the restrictions were lifted were a little uneasy.

“Why is this such a weird action now? Because it feels like I shouldn’t be in a store, even now, said Kaliyah Spencer, a shopper.

Still, store owners like Peters say people coming back into the open gives them an opportunity to rebuild their brands.

“This is a great time in our business. People have been at home. If their vacuum cleaner isn’t working, they can come and have it repaired and keep their home environment very clean,” Peters said.

For some who are anxious about opening their doors again, some say patience is key.

“Just being able to interact with your customers and being able to do some kind of sales, some kind of business is something I think everyone needs to get back to. We’re going back to it eventually, and we need to figure out how to navigate this new normal,” said Steven Cook, the President of the Five Points Association.

With many opening their doors back up Tuesday, some businesses across the city received a big boost from the City of Columbia.

The City Council voted to give nearly $1 million to more than 200 businesses as part of the city’s economic sustainability plan.

So far in South Carolina, there have been 4,608 positive cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, with 135 deaths.