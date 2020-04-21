Two murder victims killed Monday identified as 76 & 28-year-old relatives

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Two women killed in a Monday night shooting in lower Richland have been identified by the coroner.

Sarah Mae Richbow, 76, and Kiara Richbow, 28, both died from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies found the two women shot after responding to a home in the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

Both victims were pronounced dead from their injuries at the hospital.

Dontrell Henry Rufus was arrested Tuesday morning on two counts of murder.