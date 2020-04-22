City of Columbia gives small businesses a big boost

Council members vote in favor of giving 2 hundred businesses some financial support

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As many reopen their doors today, some businesses across the City of Columbia received a big boost.

The City Council voted to give nearly $1 million dollars to more than 200 businesses as part of the city’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

Later this week, ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott will have much more on this new initiative and how it’s helping area businesses in the middle of a pandemic.