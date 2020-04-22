Kirkland Institution on lockdown after second inmate tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections says the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia is now on a quarantine lock-down.

Officials say this comes after a second inmate tested positive for Covid-19.

SCDC says for the next two weeks, the center will not be accepting any new male inmates, and there will be no movement in or out of the facility except for critical staff.

The department also says female inmates will still go to the Camille Graham Correctional Institution.