Lexington Police looking for $20k bank fraud suspect
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Police hope you can help find the person who recently got away with nearly $20,000 from a bank in Lexington.
Wednesday night LPD released a photo of the person in question saying he was involved in a fraudulent transaction of nearly $20,000 at the Ameris Bank in Lexington on March 25.
If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271. pic.twitter.com/KcKXSKpMoG
— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 22, 2020
