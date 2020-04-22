Lexington Police looking for $20k bank fraud suspect

Josh Berry,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Police hope you can help find the person who recently got away with nearly $20,000 from a bank in Lexington.

Wednesday night LPD released a photo of the person in question saying he was involved in a fraudulent transaction of nearly $20,000 at the Ameris Bank in Lexington on March 25.

LPD said if you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.

