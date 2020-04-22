Seniors get bags of ‘relief’ to help them out during the pandemic

Richland County Sheriff, County Coroner donated the bags with essentials during coronavirus outbreak

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts and Sheriff Leon Lott took to the street Wednesday to help seniors get some of the essential items they may need while they are home reducing their chances of being exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The County officials helped pass out “Senior Care Relief Bags .

Each of the bags included everything from hand sanitizer to soap, and paper towels.

Officials say it’s one small way to help out some of the most vulnerable among us during this time. Local businesses and area churches took time out to help fill the bags.