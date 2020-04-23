Gamecock DT Javon Kinlaw goes 14th overall in NFL Draft

Gamecocks senior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 14th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Kinlaw became the Gamecocks’ 14th first-round NFL draft pick and the ninth since 2000.

With Kinlaw’s selection, the Gamecocks have produced a selection in 18 of the last 19 NFL Drafts. Kinlaw also becomes the 16th first-round selection coached by Carolina head coach Will Muschamp .

Kinlaw joins Deebo Samuel in San Francisco. Samuel was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the last year’s draft.

Here is the list of Gamecocks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft:

Year Player POS Team Pick

2020 Javon Kinlaw DT San Francisco 49ers 14

2018 Hayden Hurst TE Baltimore Ravens 25

2014 Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans 1

2012 Stephon Gilmore CB Buffalo Bills 10

2012 Melvin Ingram DE San Diego Chargers 18

2006 Johnathan Joseph CB Cincinnati Bengals 24

2005 Troy Williamson WR Minnesota Vikings 7

2004 Dunta Robinson DB Houston Texans 10

2000 John Abraham LB New York Jets 13

1993 Ernest Dye OT Phoenix Cardinals 18

1988 Sterling Sharpe WR Green Bay Packers 7

1981 George Rogers RB New Orleans Saints 1

1981 Willie Scott TE Kansas City Chiefs 14

1979 Rick Sanford DB New England Patriots 25

Here is Kinlaw’s bio:

2019

Named Associated Press first-team All-America, second-team All-America by USA TODAY, was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Southeastern Conference coaches, and was a second-team All-SEC selection by the AP… also was a second-team All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American, according to Pro Football Focus… became the 25th first-team All-American in South Carolina football history… selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl… invited to the NFL Combine… named as one of six Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winners… selected by his teammates as the winner of the MVP of the defense (Joe Morrison Award), the Most Productive Player on defense, the Unselfish Teammate Award for defense and the Tenacity Award for defense… selected as one of five permanent team captains… notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC… added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick… had big game in 2019 season-opener vs North Carolina with four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and the third blocked field goal of his career… recorded four tackles and a sack against Alabama… logged four tackles, 1.0 sack, one pass breakup, one QB hurry and a fumble recovery at Missouri… the midseason All-American was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia after recording four tackles and a sack… also applied the pressure that forced an errant Jake Fromm throw on Israel Mukuamu’s pick-six late in the first half… graduated in December… missed the spring following hip surgery.

2018

The Gamecocks’ top interior defensive lineman… started all 12 games during the regular season… shared the Joe Morrison Award, which goes to the MVP of the defense, with T.J. Brunson …. credited with 38 tackles including 10.0 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.5 sacks… logged five pass breakups and three quarterback hurries… matched his career high with five tackles in the season opener vs. Coastal Carolina, including his first career half-sack… had his best game vs. Vanderbilt, finishing with five tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles and a pair of quarterback hurries, earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week accolades and was selected to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week… posted five tackles against Kentucky… logged five tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a key sack late in the 4th quarter in the Ole Miss win… blocked a field goal against Chattanooga, the second of his career… missed the Belk Bowl after undergoing surgery on his hip following the regular season.

2017

JUCO transfer in his first year at Carolina… dropped roughly 40 pounds after his arrival in Columbia… played in all 13 games making 10 starts… credited with 20 tackles including 2.0 tackles for loss… also broke up three passes, recovered two fumbles, forced one fumble and blocked a kick… made his presence felt in the win over Missouri with a tackle, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal… moved into the starting lineup against Louisiana Tech… logged three tackles including a tackle for loss against Arkansas… made three stops and had a fumble recovery against Georgia.. credited with a career-best four tackles, including one for loss, in the Florida win… also had four stops against Wofford… forced and recovered a key fumble in the Outback Bowl win over Michigan… earned the team’s Nutrition Award.

2016

Defensive tackle who spent the 2016 season at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss… coached by Steve Buckley… the Bobcats posted a 6-3 ledger in 2016… named second-team All-America, first-team All-Region 23 and first-team All-MACJC… also named the MACJC South Division’s Most Valuable Defensive Lineman after recording 26 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Goose Creek (S.C.) High School.

PERSONAL

Javon Kinlaw was born October 3, 1997… is an interdisciplinary studies major… graduated in December 2019.