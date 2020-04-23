One man killed after fatal shooting on Lewis Road in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department say one man was killed outside his home on Wednesday.

Authorities say after 1:45 p.m., Tarrik Mack-Sumpter, 27, was found shot outside his home on Lewis Road.

Officials say he later died in the backyard.

According to investigators, two people in a light-colored vehicle were seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

Police say they were headed toward McCray’s Mill Road.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.