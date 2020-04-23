Orangeburg police search for attempted burglary suspects

Home security camera captures footage of entire attempted break-in

Orangeburg,SC ( WOLO)— Orangeburg County investigators are hoping members of the public can help them get more information concerning an attempted burglary of a Cardova home from Monday.

According to authorities, two people were caught on a home doorbell camera as deputies say they attempted to kick in the door to a home around 2PM.

In the video you can clearly see one of the individuals approach the home, and bang on the door several times before the second person comes into frame and tries to kick in the door setting off the alarm. Both people are seen running from the residence.

But that’s not all authorities say was captured on video. Officials say the camera also shows a dark-colored truck pull into the yard before backing up.

Take a good look at the video. If anyone has any information on the incident, or the two people accused of trying break in to the house, you’re asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.