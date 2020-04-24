COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A group of South Carolinians are planning to host a mobile protest against South Carolina’s stay-at-home order today.

The group called “Drive to Thrive” will start their “Drive to Thrive SC” rally outside the State House grounds from noon to 1 p.m.

They say they’re protesting Governor Henry McMaster’s order to close all “non-essential” businesses in the state and their goal is to have 20,000 vehicles protesting with them.

Officials say demonstrators are encouraged to meet at designated rallying points throughout the state, creating caravans that will arrive in Columbia at noon to go to the State House.

According to the group, each demonstrator is encouraged to honk their car horn at 12:30 p.m. for a period of one minute.

Officials say people need to display a flag (sports team, South Carolina, United States, etc.) or sign for the rally.

Below is a list of rallying points and meet-up times:

1. Greenville – 9:45 a.m. ICAR (Clemson’s International Center for Automotive Research), off Laurens Road and I-85

2. Charleston – 9 a.m. Tanger Outlet parking lot (Off Exit 13 on I-26, across from the Mellow Mushroom)

3. Easley – 9 a.m. Quick Trip on Hwy. 123

4. Rock Hill – 10 a.m. Pilot Travel Center, 1155 S. Anderson Road

For more route information, visit Drive to Thrive’s Facebook page by clicking here.