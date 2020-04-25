LCSD arrests 5 armed robbery, mob assault suspects for 2019 incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Five armed robbery and mob assault suspects have been arrested in Lexington County for an incident that happened last year.

Dominic Dukes, Robert Jeffcoat, Raymond Stierwald Sr., Raymond Stierwald Jr., and Mattie Suggs all face charges including first-degree assault and battery and armed robbery charges.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the group attacked a man over property they say was stolen.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects recently thanks to witness statements and security video.