Gov. McMaster expected to extend State of Emergency declaration on Monday

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to extend South Carolina’s current State of Emergency declaration on Monday, according to his office.

This will mark the third State of Emergency order during the COVID-19 outbreak.

McMaster’s current order will expire on Monday, April 27, and the new State of Emergency, by law, would extend for another 15 days.

His office has not responded if any revisions to his current orders would be made in the declaration.

Recently, the governor closed all K-12 schools for the rest of the spring and relaxed restrictions on some retail businesses, boat landings and public beach accesses, with discretion given to local governments.