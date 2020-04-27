Local pastor describes experience fighting and recovering from COVID-19

Pastor Charles Cureton fully recovered from the virus after contracting it at a funeral

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Leading the congregation at Friendship Baptist Church in Hopkins, Pastor Charles Cureton says he always has to stay strong, even in times of adversity.

However, just a few days after coming across someone at a funeral who ended up testing positive for coronavirus, Pastor Cureton said he could feel a new challenge on his hands a few days later.

“My chest was really sore, it felt like I had been in a boxing match with Mike Tyson. My neck was really stiff, and I progressively end up getting worse,” said Pastor Cureton.

Initially, doctors told Pastor Cureton that he could not be tested since he was too young and relatively healthy. Eventually, after a first trip to the hospital, his doctor requested a test through Prisma Health.

Shortly after going through the drive-thru testing, he started to develop a fever and had problems breathing, to the point that he needed to make a trip another to the emergency room at Providence Health.

“They did a CT scan, and in that CT scan, after being there, waiting for the results with blood they taking and all that, they say that they could see signs of the COVID within that CT scan,” Pastor Cureton said.

Pastor Cureton says doctors gave him hydroxychloroquine to ease his symptoms, and just a few days later, his temperature dropped below 100 degrees.

“That entire floor was COVID patients, and so (the doctor) said it would be better for you to go home and heal versus being here where we’re still dealing with sick people,” said Pastor Cureton.

Pastor Cureton says spending more time with his family after coming home, as well as reflection on his faith, helped him during his recovery.

He eventually took two more tests shortly after getting released from the hospital.

Even though he came out on top in his fight against the virus, he says others need to be careful and if possible, stay at home.

“It doesn’t matter your race, your color, your denomination, anything like that. It’s affecting everybody. I was fortunate enough by the grace of God to still be here, but someone else may not be that fortunate. We can’t be scared, but we’ve got to be safe,” Pastor Cureton said.

Pastor Cureton says none of his family members tested positive for the virus.

He also says services and functions at his church will continue to be closed, but will be streamed online.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said as of Monday afternoon, 5,613 people have tested positive for the coronavirus statewide, with 177 deaths. Of those confirmed positive cases, they say roughly two-thirds of people have fully recovered.