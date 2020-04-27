Man arrested for violent attack at Richland Co. bar last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The suspect in an attack at a bar last month has been arrested.

Monday, Warren James Bailey, 47, turned himself in.

The incident happened on March 8 at Legacy Bar & Grill on Oneil Court.

Deputies say James punched the victim who fell to the ground unconscious; then he kicked him in the head.

There’s no audio to the surveillance video released so deputies say it’s unclear what caused the incident. The victim however, told investigators that he had complimented a woman who was with the suspect which enraged Bailey.