Victim id’d after fatal motorcycle crash on Broad Street in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — The Sumter County Coroner identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, April 26th, 2020.

Coroner Robert Baker says it happened on broad street, and 30-year-old Eric Blue died on scene from his injuries.

According to Highway Patrol, Blue was ejected from his motorcycle after crashing and hitting a tree.

Troopers say the motorcycle then caught fire after the collision.

Officials say Blue was not wearing a helmet.

According to authorities, his autopsy will be performed tomorrow at MUSC.