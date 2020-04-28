MUSC to offer free COVID 19 testing for 29203 zip code

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Medical University of South Carolina announced Tuesday it will begin providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing for those with a 29203 zip code.

That includes parts of Columbia including Eau Clair, Denny Terrace, and Hollywood Hills.

Organizers ask that anyone participating bring a valid ID.

The testing will take place at Eau Clair High School, 4800 Monticello Rd.

The tests will be available from 10am to 3pm on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 29

Thursday, April 30

Friday, May 1

Monday, May 4

Wednesday, May 6

Friday, May 8

After May 8th organizers say they will reevaluate the number of days and hours available per week.