Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE, WOLO)–Myrtle Beach is open for business.

Tuesday the Myrtle Beach City Council voted to reopen Myrtle Beach public beach access.

The council also discussed a phased tourism recovery plan that would allow businesses to open as long as they only allow a certain percentage of occupancy.

Last week, Gov. McMaster announced he would leave the decision to open beaches up to the individual municipalities.