Orangeburg man arrested for hit and run after hitting 8 year-old child

ORANGEBURG, S.C., (WOLO) — Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says one man was arrested for a hit and run that injured an 8 year-old boy.

Authorities say Dewey Jones is charged with hit and run resulting in great bodily injury, and driving under suspension.

According to investigators, on April 22nd, Jones hit an 8-year-old boy at the intersection of Green and Adden Streets and drove off.

Officials say the child suffered multiple injuries but is recovering at a hospital.

Jones was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.