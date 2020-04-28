Party-goers criticized after packed house party goes viral

(WLS/ABC) —- Chicago police said they have confirmed the location where a viral video reportedly showing a large house party on Chicago’s West Side was filmed.

The video, showing party-goers barely able to move, has gone viral with over 1 million views and drawn criticism from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker.

Chicago police said Monday afternoon they had confirmed where the party took place and determined officers responded to the home in the city’s Galewood neighborhood over the weekend.

“Shortly after midnight on April 26, officers from the 25th District responded to multiple calls regarding a large party at a private residence on the 2000 block of North Narragansett Ave,” Chicago police said in a statement. “The responding officers dispersed approximately 50 individuals from the residence and closed the event without further incident, citations or arrests. A subsequent review of the incident was conducted by the 25th District, and the homeowner was issued a notice of violation for disorderly conduct on April 27. The City will follow up with the owners of the property and attendees to ensure any health risks that could have arisen from this party are monitored and mitigated. The Department thanks the surrounding community members and Alderman Villegas for their partnership in this investigation.”

Mayor Lightfoot said she has seen this video which was recorded on Facebook Live on Saturday around midnight showing people packed into a house party on Chicago’s West Side.

Lightfoot called the party “reckless” and “utterly unacceptable” and Chicago police have warned of their commitment to disperse crowds, issue citations or even arrest people.

The mayor encouraged residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.