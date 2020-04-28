Richland County sets aside $1M in grants for businesses, nonprofits

The grants are intended to help those who are unable to receive federal relief

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Council is doing its part to provide relief to small businesses and nonprofits across the county, setting aside $1 million in relief grants.

Of that $1 million, $500,000 will go directly to small businesses and $500,000 will go to nonprofits addressing food security and assistance for low-to-moderate income households. $250,000 of the amount intended for nonprofits has already been awarded to help provide food for vulnerable seniors.

“Based on some on the conversations that we’ve heard from our council members and the residents they serve, that some of those smaller businesses may not have those additional resources at hand,” said Leonardo Brown, Richland County’s Administrator.

The Columbia City Council recently passed a similar plan, giving out nearly $1 million to 220 locally-owned businesses so far.

“It meets some critical needs to keep the lights on, keep the rent paid, keep employees paid. We’re very proud of that effort and the incredible adeptness of our staff in getting the money out the door,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia.

Brown says the County plans to help any business that qualifies for a grant, but says smaller companies are the ones that may need more help.

“We’re really targeting the type of business with one to five employees, or the six to 15, no more than 50, who may have not been able to tap into those federal dollars. We hope that this relief will provide some level of comfort and sustainability in a very critical time,” Brown said.

Even though some say it may take a while for businesses to recover losses from the pandemic, Brown says he’s optimistic these grants will give some in his county a much-needed boost.

The first day to apply for a grant was Monday, and the deadline is June 30.

For more information on how to apply for a grant, click here.