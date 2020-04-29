Death certificate analysis finds additional COVID 19 deaths

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC officials say they have conducted a cross-analysis of he deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.

According to the analysis, DHEC says the agency has identified an additional 29 deaths connected to the coronavirus bringing the state’s total death toll to 232.

Officials say the additional deaths took place between March 25th through April 21st.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.