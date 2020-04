Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter deputies say while executing a search warrant at an Alice Dr. apartment on April 23rd officers seized 157 grams of fentanyl, more than 50 grams of marijuana, $8,900 in cash, and a firearm.

Investigators say Tyrell Billups, 29, was arrested and charged with several drug charges including three counts of trafficking fentanyl.