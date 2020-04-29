DHEC updates COVID 19 cases, deaths for SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–DHEC continued its daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the agency there are 130 new cases and 11 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

That brings the total in the state to 5,881 and brings the death toll to 203.

Of the nearly 7,000 hospital beds currently in use, DHEC says 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

