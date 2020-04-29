Police investigating dispute, fatal crash

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are investigating a Tuesday night dispute that ended in the death of a woman who was hit by a car.

A spokesperson for the Sumter Police Department says the incident began around 11:15 near the intersection of Royal St. and Brand St.

Investigators say Erica Singeltary, 30, died at the scene after being hit by a car during a dispute involving several people.

Police say another woman was found beaten and taken to a Columbia hospital.

If you have any information on this incident call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.