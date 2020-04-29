Prisma Health launches interactive COVID-19 symptom checker

The website which the first in the state is free to anyone looking to check symptoms, or find testing sites

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health has launched the first free interactive COVID-19 symptom checker in the state.

The symptom checker, which can be found on the Prisma Health website, which explains exposure risks for covid-19, provides ways to practice prevention, and will even shows you where to go if you need a COVID-19 test or treatment.

So far, Prisma Health officials say the website is becoming a popular go to for information. In the first five days of its launch it generated three thousand clicks, and used by more than six hundred patients. the website help diagnose 350 of them in order to meet the criteria to get COVID-19 testing.

Chief Digital Executive for Prisma Dr. Nick Patel says,

“The quick, easy feedback helps not only those individuals seeking medical advice but helps contain the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Nick Patel, chief digital executive for Prisma Health and who has a 15-year background in internal medicine. “Our goal is always to look for ways to better serve our communities. We’re thrilled to offer this resource to our communities in hopes it will provide timely answers to people from the safety and comfort of their own homes.”

The best part is the symptom checker is absolutely free to everyone. You can access the website by clicking https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/

or you can text “COVID19” to 83973.