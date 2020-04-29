Uncle Louie’s closing

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A Vista bar that’s been around for decades says it won’t reopen after restrictions are lifted.

Wednesday Uncle Louie’s announced on social media they’re last last call was on March 17th.

The bar– like others in the Palmetto State were ordered to close back in March to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The bar posted on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, “We are sad to say that March 17th was our LAST last call. When we opened 20 years ago, we never imagined the time we would have. Without a great staff and the best regulars in town, it never would have been possible. Thanks for letting us serve you and for the friendships we made along the way. Please continue to eat and drink local, tip your bartenders, and be good to each other. Cheers!”