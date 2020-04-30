EPA releases list of qualified disinfectants to safeguard against COVID-19

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is continuing its efforts to provide critical information on surface disinfectant products that can be used to protect the health of all Americans throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. In support of these efforts, EPA now has nearly 400 products that have qualified to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, also known as coronavirus the virus that causes COVID-19.

The agency also published an overview related to disinfection against the novel coronavirus

https://www.epa. gov/coronavirus/disinfectant- use-and-coronavirus-covid-19

Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, the Assistant Administrator of EPA’s office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention says,

“EPA is dedicated to its mission of protecting human health and we want all Americans to have access to effective and approved surface disinfectant products,”….“We also want everyone follow the directions on the product so that we can safely use registered disinfectants and provide critical protection to our families.”

According to the EPA, when using these products to clean surfaces around your home they urge you to keep the following in mind:

Never apply the product to yourself or others. Do not ingest disinfectant products. This includes never applying any product on List N (the agency’s list of disinfectants to use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19) directly to food.

Never mix products unless specified in the use directions. Certain combinations of chemicals will create highly toxic acids or gases.

Wash the surface with soap and water before applying disinfectant products if the label mentions pre-cleaning.

Follow the contact time listed for your product on List N. This is the amount of time the surface must remain visibly wet to ensure efficacy against the virus. It can sometimes be several minutes.

Wash your hands after using a disinfectant. This will minimize your exposure to the chemicals in the disinfectant and the pathogen you are trying to kill.

For more information about coronavirus (COVID-19) and suggestions on keeping your surroundings disinfected you can click on the EPA website here