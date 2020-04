Governor’s Accelerate SC task force meets, discusses resources component

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette held a meeting of the Governor’s Accelerate task force Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s meeting focused on the “Resources” component of the effort to re-open SC following the shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the governor’s office, the group is comprised of five components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.