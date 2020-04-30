Lexington District Three to hold graduation ceremony

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington School District Three will still hold a graduation ceremony for its graduating seniors.

The school district announced Thursday that its 100th commencement ceremony will take place Friday May 29th at 7pm in the district’s Panther Stadium.

The district says additional rules will be set in place to keep students, staff and families safe.

A few of the rules include having seats at the ceremony six feet apart sanitation stations set up around the stadium a capacity on restrooms and event dismissal in groups.