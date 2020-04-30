Prisma Health to hold community COVID 19 tests

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Prisma Health says the hospital system will hold free community screenings at locations in the Midlands.

Organizers say the screenings will reach communities that otherwise may not have easy access to traditional testing or on-line virtual testing.

Beginning Saturday, in cooperation with DHEC, Prisma will hold screenings at the following locations:

· Saturday, May 2 – Union Baptist Church of Rembert (5840 Spring Hill Rd, Rembert, SC 29128)

· Wednesday, May 6 – Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center (144 Hopkins Park Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)

· Friday, May 8 – Richland County Rec Community Center (2750 McCords Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044)

· Saturday, May 9 – Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center (8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)