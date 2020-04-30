Sheriff: Man arrested after shooting sleeping cousin in the face

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO) –Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says on Wednesday night deputies responded to a home on Melvin Rd. to find a man sitting in the front yard with family members holding a towel to his head.

Ravenel says the victim told deputies his cousin Clifford Profit, 37, shot him in the face while he was sleeping.

Investigators say at that time Profit approached the deputies asking why they were there.

As he was being arrested, the sheriff says deputies found a gun in his waste band and had blood on his clothes.

Profit is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.